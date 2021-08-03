Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi Covid update: 50 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours; positivity rate at 0.08%

Delhi Covid update: 50 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours; positivity rate at 0.08%

People wait in line for the arrival of vaccines during a vaccination drive against the coronavirus at a government health centre in Noida.
1 min read . 06:33 PM IST Livemint

  • The national capital has so far registered 14,36,451 cases of coronavirus. More than 14.10 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 25,058

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 50 cases of coronavirus and four fatalities in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.08%, according to a health bulletin.

The national capital has so far registered 14,36,451 cases of coronavirus. More than 14.10 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 25,058.

On Sunday, 51 Covid Covid-19 cases and no death were recorded. This data was revealed on Tuesday as the Delhi government had not released the coronavirus bulletin for the day.

According to the bulletin, health authorities conducted 64,276 COVID-19 tests on Monday.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 58 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent and one death. A day earlier, the city had logged 63 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and three deaths.

With 65 recoveries in a day, the city currently has 519 active cases, down from 538 a day ago. Of them, 174 are under home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 282, down from 290 a day ago, the bulletin said.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, the national capital had reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city has recorded 1,976 COVID-19 cases in the last 30 days (since July 2), 66 cases a day on average.

