Delhi Covid update: The national capital of India reported 970 new Covid cases on Wednesday with one more death.

The positivity rate in Delhi declined to 3.34%, as per the health department data.

It reported a total of 29,037 tests to detect coronavirus have been conducted a day before in the city.

As per the latest data, with the new cases, the overall COVID-19 infection tally jumped to 18,97,141 in Delhi, while the death toll increased to 26,184.

Earlier today, a PTI report said fifty-five percent of the families, surveyed as part of a study, residing in Delhi and its neighboring cities have had "one or more members" down with one or more Covid-like symptoms in April and May.

The LocalCircles survey also claimed that of the people who were getting tested, 42 percent of them were opting only for Rapid Antigen Test.