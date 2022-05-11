Delhi Covid update: City records 970 new cases, positivity rate at 3.34%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the latest data, with the new cases, the overall COVID-19 infection tally jumped to 18,97,141 in Delhi, while the death toll increased to 26,184.
Delhi Covid update: The national capital of India reported 970 new Covid cases on Wednesday with one more death.
The positivity rate in Delhi declined to 3.34%, as per the health department data.
It reported a total of 29,037 tests to detect coronavirus have been conducted a day before in the city.
Earlier today, a PTI report said fifty-five percent of the families, surveyed as part of a study, residing in Delhi and its neighboring cities have had "one or more members" down with one or more Covid-like symptoms in April and May.
The LocalCircles survey also claimed that of the people who were getting tested, 42 percent of them were opting only for Rapid Antigen Test.
