Delhi Covid cases: The DDMA may reconsider its earlier decision to lift the fine on not wearing face masks in public places as a lot of people have stopped using them despite the increase in infections
As the Covid-19 cases are crawling up in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to convene a meeting on Wednesday, April 20 to discuss the pandemic situation in the national capital.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the officials may also discuss the mask rules, making it mandatory for everyone.
The DDMA may reconsider its earlier decision to lift the fine on not wearing face masks in public places as a lot of people have stopped using them despite the increase in infections.
The health department of the Delhi government, in an order on April 2, had said that fines will not be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places.
As per the official notice, the meeting will take place at 11 am on April 20. The ongoing vaccination programme in the national capital will also be discussed.
Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Kejriwal, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot, health minister Satyendar Jain, Dr V K Paul of NITI Aayog, Prof Balram Bhargav of ICMR, Dr Sujit Kumar Singh, director of NCDC, Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS and other experts are likely to attend the DDMA meet.
Besides, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is also contemplating shutting schools after a teacher and a student in a south Delhi school were found Covid positive.
Currently, all schools in the capital are closed because of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Yesterday, Delhi reported 325 Covid cases--a marginal rise from 299 the previous day. The city conducted 13,576 Covid tests of which 2.39% samples were tested positive. Delhi has continued to record an average of 201 cases each day over the past seven days against the average of 120 a week ago.
CM Kejriwal has so far downplayed the Covid threat. In a public function on Thursday, the Delhi CM said, "There is no need to panic right now because hospital admissions are still not rising".
Besides, experts have also said the increase in positivity rate can be attributed to testing and lifting of mask mandates and other Covid-appropriate behavior.
