Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the rate of hospital admissions among COVID-19 patients in the national capital is stagnant for the last 4 days, which is a good sign.

The Delhi Health Minister also stated that the bed occupancy of the COVID-19 in the city stands at 15 per cent.

"Delhi is expected to report around 27,500 COVID-19 cases today as well. The rate of hospital admissions among COVID patients is stagnant for the last 4 days, which is a good sign. Bed occupancy stands at 15 per cent," Jain said.

"Data indicates that the number of COVID-19 cases will go down soon. There is no plan of lockdown," he said.

Talking about deaths due to COVID-19, he said, "Most of the COVID deaths are among people with co-morbidity."

Delhi reported 27,561 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the highest number of COVID cases in a single day in the past eight months.

The active caseload in the city has gone up to 87,445 marking a surge during the third wave of the pandemic seen to be driven by the Omicron variant.

The total COVID-19 case count in the national capital is 16,17,716. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.79 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 26.22 per cent.

The cumulative death toll in Delhi has gone up to 25,240. The case fatality rate is 1.56 per cent.

