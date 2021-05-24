Delhi recorded 1,550 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the positivity rate rose to 2.52% after it was 2.42% on Sunday.After recording less then 200 deaths on the trot, the number of people succumbing to the disease rose to 207 in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 2,260 cases on Saturday, 3,009 on Friday, 3,231 on Thursday and 3,846 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 5.8 per cent on Wednesday, 5.5 per cent on Thursday, 4.76 per cent on Friday and 3.6 per cent on Saturday.

The city recorded 235 deaths on Wednesday, 232 on Thursday, 252 on Friday and 182 on Saturday.

The new COVID-19 fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 23,409 on Monday.

The number of cumulative cases on Sunday stood at 14,18,418. Over 13.7 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases decreased to 24,578 on Monday from 27,610 a day before.









