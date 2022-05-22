Delhi Covid cases: The national capital has recorded 365 new cases in the last 24 hours with 530 recoveries and one death. The positivity rate has also dropped to below 2%.

As per the Delhi State Health Bulletin, Delhi's positivity rate is at 1.97%. The city conducted a test of 18,543 cases.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases stand at 1,912 in the city.

On Sunday, the bulletin stated that there are 1,513 Covid patients in home isolation, while only 94 patients were admitted.

Delhi has dedicated a total of 9,581 hospital beds for Covid, while 825 care centres and 144 health centres have also been dedicated.

In the last 24 hours, there were a total of 35,710 beneficiaries vaccinated. 3,670 beneficiaries had taken the first dose, while 14,787 beneficiaries had taken the second dose. A total of 17,253 beneficiaries took the precaution dose.

There were 1,041 beneficiaries vaccinated in the age group of 15-17 years in the last 24 hours.

Cumulatively, in Delhi, positive Covid cases tally up to 19,03,554, while the recoveries tally up to 18,75,381 and fatality stood at 26,201 deaths. The cumulative positivity rate is 4.96%.