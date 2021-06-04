The Delhi government has announced ₹5 lakh compensation to families of those Covid-19 patients who died due to lack of oxygen.

The Delhi government has formed a four-member expert committee to look into the deaths due to oxygen shortage during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said, "If the panel finds deaths happened due to oxygen shortage, ₹5 lakh compensation will be given to a family of deceased".

During the second wave of coronavirus, there was an oxygen crisis and there were reports that the oxygen shortage led to deaths at some hospitals, Sisodia said in an online briefing.

"We took the issue seriously and decided to form a four-member committee to look into the matter. It is a committee comprising medical experts. We have sent the file for the L-G's approval," he said.

"This committee will meet twice a week and will look into each case and decide whether the death happened due to the shortage of the life-saving gas. As soon as the L-G approves the file, this committee will start functioning," he said.

