Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Covid vaccination timings for unregistered beneficiaries increased by 4 hours, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi: Covid vaccination timings for unregistered beneficiaries increased by 4 hours, says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain addresses during a press conference, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 03:52 PM IST PTI

  • Till now, unregistered beneficiaries were being inoculated between 3 pm and 5pm, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said

Unregistered but eligible people in Delhi will be able to take COVID-19 vaccine jabs between 3 pm and 9 pm, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

Unregistered but eligible people in Delhi will be able to take COVID-19 vaccine jabs between 3 pm and 9 pm, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday.

Till now, unregistered beneficiaries were being inoculated between 3 pm and 5pm, he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Till now, unregistered beneficiaries were being inoculated between 3 pm and 5pm, he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Beneficiaries need to register themselves on Co-WIN portal to get jabs. Those who do not have access to the Co-WIN portal can go to the centre and take COVID-19 vaccines.

“Only registered beneficiaries will be given vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm. The unregistered ones can take the jabs from 3 pm to 9 pm… They just need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof," Jain said.

It has also been directed that all Delhi government hospitals increase the number of vaccination sites on their premises to at least six and depute two vaccinators at each, he said.

On Friday, the Delhi government had issued an order allowing vaccination centres in the city to operate from 9 am to 9 pm, starting Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities.

On Sunday, the health minister said the Delhi government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing and the recent spike in fresh Covid-19 cases will also be contained soon.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid-19 impact: Schools, colleges to remain close in Chattisgarh

1 min read . 03:47 PM IST

Ravi Shankar Prasad questions Maharashtra govt's role in Sachin Waze's appointment

1 min read . 03:45 PM IST

These 5 states account for over 83% of fresh Covid-19 cases, says Health Ministry

4 min read . 03:35 PM IST

ISA's goals are political: director general Ajay Mathur

7 min read . 03:02 PM IST

Jain said district authorities and the Delhi Police have been asked to take strict action against violations at markets and public places in view of the increase in the number of cases.

He appealed to people to take precautions during the Holi festival.

"The number of cases had increased during the festive season last year. So, I appeal to everyone to stay safe," he said.

Delhi reported over 800 COVID-19 cases for the first time this year on Saturday as the positivity rate breached the 1 percent-mark after over two months.

The city had recorded 425 cases on Tuesday. The cases have been steadily rising over the last few days.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.