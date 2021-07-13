Delhi Health Minister on Tuesday informed the media that the national capital has continued to receive very limited stock of Covid-19 vaccine. He said, Delhi received 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines yesterday, which will be used up by Wednesday, after which centres will be closed.

Taking a dig at the Haryana government, Jain added, "We have to repeatedly shut centres. We can't work on Haryana's model to save jabs".

Yesterday, the capital ran out of Covishield vaccine stock. Raising the issue of shortage of Covid vaccines in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days."

"Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" he added.

Further, Jain highlighted that the national capital recorded 45 coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08%.

Delhi has recorded 14,35,128 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started last year. Over 14.09 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll stands at 25,018.

There has been a decline in average daily inoculation against the coronavirus since June 21, when the new phase of universalisation of Covid vaccination commenced, government data showed.

According to the data available on the CoWIN platform, an average of 61.14 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered daily in the week from June 21-27, which dropped to 41.92 lakh doses daily in the subsequent week of June 28-July 4.

In the week from July 5 to July 11, the number of daily average vaccine doses administered further dipped to 34.32 lakh.

