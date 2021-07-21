The national capital has less than a day's stock of Covid-19 vaccines left, with nearly 30,000 doses administered on 19 July, as per a bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Delhi, as of Tuesday morning, had a balance stock of 2,63,170 Covid-19 vaccines, out of which 1,95,290 shots are of Covishield and 67,880 of Covaxin, data shared by the Centre showed.

However, only 20% of the Covaxin stock is to be used, since its stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles, it noted.

As many as 25,986 doses were administered on Monday, of which 16,704 were first doses and 9,282 second doses.

As many as 93,83,468 vaccine doses have been administered in the national capital till date, including 22,25,292 are second doses.

The capital's current vaccination capacity stands at 47,605 doses per day.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 44 fresh cases of coronavirus, 37 recoveries and five deaths in a span of 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,35,609 and this includes 569 active cases and 14,10,005 discharges and recoveries.

The death toll has gone up to 25,035.

The fatality rate stands at 1.74% and the positivity rate is 0.07%.

