A vaccine against the novel coronavirus pandemic will be administered to all Delhiites within three to four weeks of its availability in the city, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

The Delhi Health Minister said the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to everyone in the national capital with the help of health facilities such as polyclinics.

"Whenever the vaccine is available in Delhi, within 3-4 weeks it will be administered all over the national capital with the help of our health facilities such as polyclinics," news agency ANI quoted Satyendar Jain as saying.

The Delhi Health Minister's statement comes at a time when PM Narendra Modi is personally reviewing the development of Covid-19 vaccine and the manufacturing process at India's top vaccine hubs today.

The visit, PM Modi's office said, was meant to help him get a "first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens".

PM Modi is on a three-city vaccine tour with a visit to pharma major Zydus Cadila's plant in Gujarat. After Gujarat, PM Modi will fly to Hyderabad to visit the Bharat Biotech facility.

From Hyderabad, the Prime Minister will fly to Pune to visit the Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for a Covid-19 vaccine

Delhi reports 98 Covid deaths, 5,482 fresh cases

The national capital on Friday recorded 5,482 new cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, while 98 more fatalities linked to the disease pushed the city's death toll to 8,909.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,56,744 on Friday, of which 5,09,654 have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 38,181 down from 38,734 on Thursday.

The positivity rate was at 8.51%. It was 8.65% on Thursday and 8.49% on Wednesday.

Around 64,455 tests, including 28,100 RT-PCR tests and 36,355 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of the deadly virus.

