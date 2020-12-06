Frothing in Yamuna: CPCB asks Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

The Central Pollution Control Board ( CPCB ) on Sunday raised concern on pollution and frothing in Yamuna River and asked Delhi and other states to implement effective sewage treatment.

CPCB, which monitors the water quality of Yamuna river and drains discharging into the river, observed froth forming in the river Yamuna and an increase in the level of ammonia in it as a result of untreated sewage being discharged into the river.

Non-operation of existing Sewage Treatment Plants, improper functioning of Effluent Treatment Plants(ETPs) installed by the industries and Common Effluent Treatment Plants(CETPs) located on the banks of Yamuna have also contributed to the rising pollutants in the river.

The statement mentioned that presently 22 drains are being monitored, indicated that 14 drains (Sonia Vihar, Najafgarh, Shastri Park, Shahdara, etc.)

Five out of the rest of the drains are found tapped 100% with no flow at the downward of interception and two of the drains are tapped but it has been observed that the there is an overflow from the drains into Yamuna, the pollution board said in a statement.

One of the drains has been observed to have no flow at all. The CPCB has noticed a formation of froth on the river as a result of discharging partially/untreated sewage into Yamuna, with the industrial effluents containing phosphurous.

The CPCB has asked Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to submit an action plan that could be achieved in a certain amount of time. The Board is also asked to ensure that the plan is complying with the norms given by the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and that untreated sewage is not discharged into these drains.

Additionally, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had also been asked to take action against CETPs and other industrial units. The State Pollution Control Boards of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also been directed to take same actions.

Keeping in mind the significance of the problems, the concerned agencies have been reminded today to submit their action plan reports by December 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on November 18, has said the DJB will reduce the pollution load being discharged into the Yamuna river by 90% by March 2023.

Major steps to execute this plan include treating around 150 MGD of polluted water coming from Haryana and UP using natural wetlands, aeration methods and will increase the treatment of water to 400 MGD.

There are five major outfalls carrying wastewater into the Yamuna, including Najafgarh drain, Shahdara drain, Barapullah drain, Delhi Gate drain and Mori Gate drain.

