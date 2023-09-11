Delhi cracks down on firecrackers ahead of Diwali, Arvind Kejriwal govt says 'pollution levels...'1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 03:39 PM IST
Delhi government re-imposes ban on firecrackers ahead of festive season to reduce pollution levels.
The Delhi government has re-imposed a ban on firecrackers ahead of the festive season. Members of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government have stressed the need to ‘look after the environment’ and reduce pollution levels in winter. Under the new rules, the manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery and bursting of any type of firecrackers would be wholly prohibited in the national capital.