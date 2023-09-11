The Delhi government has re-imposed a ban on firecrackers ahead of the festive season. Members of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government have stressed the need to ‘look after the environment’ and reduce pollution levels in winter. Under the new rules, the manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery and bursting of any type of firecrackers would be wholly prohibited in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Chief Minister Kejriwal has decided that firecrackers should be banned on the occasion of Diwali to control pollution. Police have been directed to issue a circular on behalf of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee that no license is issued…" said Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Delhi has imposed similar restrictions ahead of the festive season for the past three years. Last year, the government had announced that bursting firecrackers on Diwali in the city would attract a jail term up to six months and a fine of ₹200.

"We have seen a considerable improvement in Delhi's air quality in the last five-six years but we have to improve it further. Therefore, we have decided to ban firecrackers this year too," Rai said.

Intructions shared by the government last year said that the production, storage and sale of firecrackers in Delhi would be punishable with a fine of up to ₹5,000 and three years in jail under Section 9B of the Explosives Act. The Kejriwal government is yet to release any fresh update on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

