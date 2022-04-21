In order to ease the bunching up of buses caused by wrong parking, the Delhi government will give real-time updates to teams so that they can rush with cranes, it informed on Wednesday.

“To address the bunching of buses in a structural manner, Delhi government has developed a technology tool to give real-time updates on bunching (caused by obstruction or wrongly parked vehicles) where enforcement teams can rush with cranes," the statement said. As many as 85 vehicles were towed down due to improper parking on 19 April. The ministry also informed in a statement that 729 challans have been issued against improper parking on the spot, and another 237 challans against the bus drivers -- 126 cluster and 111 DTC buses.

It said that a zone with appropriate measurements 75 meters ahead of the bus stands is designated as pick-up and drop-off area for autos, taxis, and cars.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot inspected the ongoing bus lane enforcement drive near Apollo Hospital, across Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Corridor on Wednesday and notified, “By training and inculcating lane discipline, the government aims to ensure safety of the people on Delhi's roads."

A pilot stretch between Brittania Chowk to Raja Garden junction has been identified on the basis of data on bunching of buses for implementation of signages for overtaking zones, expanded bus lanes, and pick off and drop off points, it said.