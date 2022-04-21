Delhi: Cranes to have real-time updates to ease congestion

“To address the bunching of buses in a structural manner, Delhi government has developed a technology tool to give real-time updates on bunching (caused by obstruction or wrongly parked vehicles) where enforcement teams can rush with cranes," the statement said. As many as 85 vehicles were towed down due to improper parking on 19 April. The ministry also informed in a statement that 729 challans have been issued against improper parking on the spot, and another 237 challans against the bus drivers -- 126 cluster and 111 DTC buses.