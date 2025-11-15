Delhi Crime Branch files two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University for cheating and forgery

The Delhi Crime Branch on Saturday filed two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University, which is under the scanner following a car blast in Delhi near Red fort.

The university is located at Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad district near Delhi and also houses a hospital on its campus.

The FIRs have been filed for cheating and under forgery, over alleged false accreditation claims made by the university.

The FIRs were registered following actions initiated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Both the institutions had flagged serious irregularities at the university during their reviews.

“Today, a team from the Delhi Crime Branch visited the Al Falah University office in Okhla. The Delhi Police has issued a notice to the university and requested certain documents from them,” reported ANI quoting Delhi Police.

Why is the University under scanner? The car blast in Delhi took place hours after police busted the ‘white collar terror module’ and the arrest of eight people.

Dr Umar Nabi, who, according to officials, was driving the car that exploded in Delhi, was also working with the university as an assistant professor. Three doctors associated with the university have been detained by the investigating agencies.

According to its website, Al Falah University was established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act. The Al Falah Medical College is also affiliated to the university.

A day ago, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) also issued a show-cause notice to Al-Falah University for displaying false accreditation on its website.

In the show-cause notice, the NAAC said it has noted that the Al-Falah University, "which is neither accredited nor applied for accreditation by NAAC", has publicly displayed on its website that "Al-Falah University is an endeavour of Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which has been running three colleges on the campus, namely Al Falah School of Engineering and Technology (since 1997, Graded A by NAAC), Brown Hill College of Engineering and Technology (since 2008), and Al-Falah School of Education and Training (since 2006, Graded A by NAAC)."

"This is absolutely wrong and misleading the public, especially the parents, students and stakeholders," the show-cause notice read.