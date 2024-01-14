The Delhi government has curtailed use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs with immediate effect in the national capital. The announcement came after the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented GRAP-3 regulations amid rising pollution levels.

“The pollutant particles are frozen due to the decreasing temperature. Two days ago, when there was wind and sunlight, the pollution had decreased. But yesterday the pollution seemed high, owing to that CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) implemented the GRAP-3 rule. Since yesterday, there has been no sunlight and wind due to which we have implemented Grap-3. We are hopeful the situation will improve soon," said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

More to come…

