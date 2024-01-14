Delhi curtails use of certain vehicles as air quality turns severe, GRAP-3 restrictions make a comeback
The Delhi government has curtailed use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs with immediate effect in the national capital.
The Delhi government has curtailed use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs with immediate effect in the national capital. The announcement came after the Commission for Air Quality Management implemented GRAP-3 regulations amid rising pollution levels.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message