Home / News / India /  Delhi customs celebrates Swachh Bharat and Indian Wildlife Heritage

Delhi customs celebrates Swachh Bharat and Indian Wildlife Heritage

The event showcased the biodiversity of India. (iStockphoto)
1 min read . 10:58 AM ISTSaurav Anand

A wildlife gallery Aranya was also inaugurated to showcase India’s diversity in wildlife heritage, and 21 Indian customs officers across India were felicitated

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: The Customs Zone, Delhi, celebrated Swachh Bharat and Indian Wildlife Heritage on Friday to showcase the biodiversity of India.

A wildlife gallery “Aranya" was also inaugurated to show case India’s diversity in wildlife heritage. In all, 21 Indian customs officers across India were felicitated to recognise their exceptional services rendered in the field of wildlife crime law enforcement and conservation.

The Government of India’s special campaign for Swachhta in government offices is being observed from 2 October to 31 October. The National Wildlife Week, an annual celebration, has started on 2 October and ends on 9 October.

