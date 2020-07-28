Delhi cyber cell arrests man for duping diplomat, others amounting 1 crore

He would then provide rooms on rent to poor people. Then he would open bank accounts in their names, police said. At first he would get their addresses altered in their Aadhaar cards. Thereafter, he would procure SIM cards on the said addresses. Once an account was opened and activated and these people received their bank kits which included an ATM card, a cheque book, details of the linked SIM card, he would take these kits from their account holders and pay them ₹5,000 to Rs. 20,000 for each account.