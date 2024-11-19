Delhi police arrest Chinese national in ₹100 crore online stock trading cyber fraud case

Delhi's Shahdara Cyber Police Station has arrested a Chinese national, identified as Fang Chenjin, in connection with a ₹43.5 lakh cyber fraud case and connected cases totalling ₹100 crore, according to an ANI report.

DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam told the news agency that the accused is allegedly involved in cheating individuals of over ₹43.5 lakh through online stock trading scams orchestrated via WhatsApp groups, it added.

He added that further investigation into Chenjin has linked him to two other significant fraud cases involving cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and 17 criminal complaints registered with the Cyber Crime Portal — all linked to the same Fincare Bank account. The total amount defrauded exceeds ₹100 crore, the report said.

“Further investigation is underway,” Gautam added.