Delhi police arrest Chinese national in ₹100 crore online stock trading cyber fraud case

The scam was executed via WhatsApp stock trading groups, and the probe revealed ties to additional fraud cases in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, totalling over 100 crore.

Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated19 Nov 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Delhi's Shahdara Cyber Police Station has arrested a Chinese national, identified as Fang Chenjin, in connection with cyber fraud scams totalling <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore.
Delhi’s Shahdara Cyber Police Station has arrested a Chinese national, identified as Fang Chenjin, in connection with cyber fraud scams totalling ₹100 crore.(Delhi Police via ANI)

Delhi's Shahdara Cyber Police Station has arrested a Chinese national, identified as Fang Chenjin, in connection with a 43.5 lakh cyber fraud case and connected cases totalling 100 crore, according to an ANI report.

DCP Shahdara, Prashant Gautam told the news agency that the accused is allegedly involved in cheating individuals of over 43.5 lakh through online stock trading scams orchestrated via WhatsApp groups, it added.

He added that further investigation into Chenjin has linked him to two other significant fraud cases involving cybercrime and money laundering in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and 17 criminal complaints registered with the Cyber Crime Portal — all linked to the same Fincare Bank account. The total amount defrauded exceeds 100 crore, the report said.

“Further investigation is underway,” Gautam added.

Donald Trump nominates Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary — Who is he?

This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited…

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 08:48 AM IST
