Delhi has reported 2,683 new cases, 27 deaths and 4,837 recoveries in the past 24 hours, state health department data shows. With this, the case positivity rate in the national capital remains the same as yesterday at 6.20 per cent, while the active case tally remains at 16,548.

On Monday, Delhi had recorded 2,779 new Covid cases and 38 deaths, with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent. It also recorded 5,502 recoveries, which brought down the active cases to 18, 729.

On Sunday, the city has reported 3,674 Covid cases, while its daily Covid tally stood at 4,483 on Saturday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50% capacity, given the improving Covid situation from January 29.

The decision was made at a meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

1) Here's what is allowed and what's not:

2) There will be no weekend curfew from 29 January

3) The night curfew imposed on weekdays from 10 pm to 5 am will continue.

4) The government offices have also been allowed to reopen with 50% staff.

5) Schools to remain shut as of now. The decision to reopen schools in the national capital will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

6) The bars and restaurants have been directed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

7) Cinema halls, theat to run at 50% capacity

8) Up to 200 guests allowed to attend marriage functions in open areas and up to 50% capacity at indoor venues

The DDMA directed officials to ensure strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols like wearing of mask and following social distancing.

