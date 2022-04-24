National Capital Delhi on Sunday reported 1,083 new Covid-19 cases, the number breaching the 1000- mark for the third straight day.

The positivity rate in the national capital remained at 4.48%, like the day before. Delhi also reported 1 death in the last 24 hours.

A new analysis conducted by the IIT-Madras has said that Delhi's R-value was recorded at 2.1 this week. This means that every infected person is infecting two others in the national capital

See the Covid-19 numbers in Delhi here

Delhi reports 1,083 fresh #COVID19 cases, 812 recoveries, and 1 death in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 3,975

Positivity rate 4.48% pic.twitter.com/lkdEAEYXqt — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

The total active cases in the city has gone up to 3,975 after Sunday's addition.

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,094 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. On Friday Delhi had reported 1,042 new Covid-19 cases, which was a little over Thursday's count, when the city had logged 965 cases in 24 hours.

On 22 April, the Delhi administration on Friday issued an official order for imposing a fine of ₹500 for Delhiites for not wearing masks in public areas. Meanwhile, the state government has also issued the SoPs for school administration in order to prevent the spread of the infection among school students.

New Covid-19 cases in Delhi has seen an uptick in the past two weeks and after Covid-19 rules were relaxed in the city. However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that there is no need to ‘panic’ as hospitalisations are still low.

The Delhi government also released some SoPs for schools to follow, after several students, teachers and other staff in government and private institutions tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus.

In view of this rising trend Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair a review meeting tomorrow, 27 April with the Chief Ministers of various states via video conferencing .