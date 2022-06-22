Delhi: DDA gives clearance for AIIMS upgrade, Narela e-waste park. Details here

As per the DDA statement, the redevelopment plan in the area spanning 79.73 ha, comprising five land parcels for development of a world-class medical university and change of land use of 1.69 ha from recreational (city park/district park/community park) to public and semi-public (PS1- Education and research university) for AIIMS, falling in planning zone 'F', was approved to give fillip to the healthcare facilities in the national capital.

