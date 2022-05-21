Delhi: DDA seeks compensatory afforestation, cites land scarcity to Centre

In its letter to the ministry, the DDA cited paragraph 2.3(v) of chapter 2 of the Handbook of Forest Conservation Act, which says: "In exceptional cases, where non-forest land/degraded forest land, as the case may be, for CA is not available in the same state/Union territory in which the diversion of forest land is proposed, land for CA can be identified in any other state/UT, preferably in a neighbouring state/UT."