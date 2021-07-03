The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed the Laxmi Nagar market to reopen, two days after being ordered to be closed till July 5 for violating Covid protocol.

The DDMA has also directed officials to place a mobile testing van in the area, organise vaccination drives for shopkeepers, vendors and keep a strict vigil in the market.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Sonika Singh, chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (east district), had said the market association and shopkeepers in the main bazaar of Laxmi Nagar were "unable to ensure Covid protocols (compliance) on last Sunday (June 27) due to large footfall".

Laxmi Nagar main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar are from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding markets like Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, and Guru Ramdas Nagar were not allowed to open from 10 pm on June 29 till 10 pm on July 5.

However, after receiving written assurance from the market associations, Chamber of Trade and Industry and shopkeepers, the DDMA allowed to reopen the market with certain conditions.

"A meeting of DDMA (East) was held on 02.07.2021 wherein various issues were discussed. After the deliberations in the meeting on this aspect and on the basis of assurances from Delhi Police, MCD and Market Association, DDMA (E) agreed that the Main Bazar, Laxmi Nagar from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishan Kunj and its surrounding Bazars /markets like Mangal Bazar, Vijay Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Jagatram Park, Guru Ramdas Nagar etc. can be allowed to function w.e.f. 03.07.2021," the order read.

The DDMA has directed the market association and Chamber of Trade and Industry to ensure that Covid guidelines are strictly followed by the visitors as well as vendors, shopkeepers, and hawkers.

"District Police shall increase the presence of its personnel and shall take adequate measures to stagger crowd movement in the market and ensure that the DDMA guidelines/SOPs are followed along with CAB," it said.

Parking will not be allowed "in and around the market" to limit the crowd, the order added.

