Delhi: DDMA allows running buses with full capacity till 30 Nov

The DDMA has allowed running of public transport buses in the city with full seating capacity till November 30, officials said on Sunday.

An order issued by the chief secretary on Sunday stated that Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) previous order allowing running of DTC and cluster buses with full capacity on trial basis will remain in force up to November 30.

The DTC and cluster buses had resumed plying with full seating capacity from November 1.

The DDMA in its order on October 31 permitted movement of buses with full seating capacity on a trial basis up to November 8. Permission was granted subject to the condition that no passenger would travel without a face mask or in standing position as well as observe the standard operating procedures.

The Delhi government on May 20 directed for maximum 20 passengers in public transport buses in view of maintaining proper social distance to check the spread of coronavirus.

The DTC and cluster buses seat up to 40 passengers. There are around 3,800 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and over 2,600 cluster buses in the city.

