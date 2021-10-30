After a gap of 19 months, schools in the national capital Delhi will reopen on November 1 with 50% student strength. With the decline in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has finally allowed schools and colleges to organise offline classes. Schools in the national capital re-opened for classes 9 to 12 on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the school reopens, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued detailed guidelines for principals, teachers and students. The DDMA guidelines include:

1. The principals and teachers should ensure that students attend the school with parental consent only. No parent will be forced to send their child to school. Education will continue in hybrid mode (both online and offline classes)

2. No more than 50% of the students to be called to schools.

3. Time table is to be made as per the capacity/occupancy limit of the classrooms/Labs.

4. There should be a gap of at least one hour between the exit of the last group of the morning shift and entry of the first group of evening shifts in double-shifted schools and colleges.

5. Students, teachers, and employees living in containment zones will not be allowed to come to campus.

6. Schools will also be required to make sure that their teaching and non-teaching staff are get vaccinated.

7. Students are not allowed to share lunch and books inside the school.

8. District Administration should be requested to properly cordon off the area of the vaccination/ration distribution/ testing centres running in schools to prevent intermingling of students with persons visiting these centres.

9. Schools have also been directed to maintain a ‘quarantine room’ on campus for the event that a student or teacher displays symptoms inside the premises.

10. Teachers must speak to every student to enquire about their well-being, and provide them emotional support as well as mentally prepare them to resume academic activities.

