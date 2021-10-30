After a gap of 19 months, schools in the national capital Delhi will reopen on November 1 with 50% student strength. With the decline in Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has finally allowed schools and colleges to organise offline classes. Schools in the national capital re-opened for classes 9 to 12 on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}