Delhi schools re-opening: An expert committee set up by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has recommended phase-wise reopening of schools in the national capital, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

The panel has recommended that schools be reopened for all classes but senior wing students be called in the first phase followed by middle class students and ultimately primary classes.

"The panel has submitted its report today. The recommendations include reopening of schools for all classes but in a phase-wise manner. The report will be studied in detail and a final decision will be taken soon in this regard," the news agency quoted a person as saying.

So far, the government has allowed students of classes 10, 11 and 12 to visit schools for admission and board-exam related activities, with consent of parents.

Earlier this month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked officials to set up an expert committee to chalk out a detailed plan to reopen schools as cases had declined in the national capital.

In July, the Delhi government had called parent-teacher meeting to get a sense whether parents wanted schools to open. Later, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia informed that majority of parents favored for re-opening of schools.

Sisodia told the DDMA that at least 90% of the parents, who attended the mega parent-teacher meeting at government schools that was held between July 19 and 31, had voted in favour of reopening the schools.

The panel was tasked with finalising a detailed SOP, assessing preparedness of schools, vaccination of teaching and non teaching staff and addressing concerns of parents.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid. This year in January, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for grades 9-12. However, schools were again suspended following the exponential rise in Covid cases during the second wave.

The Delhi government had also allowed auditoriums and assembly halls in schools to be used for training and meeting purposes, but physical teaching and learning remain suspended.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.