The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday released new Covid guidelines for the national capital and clarified that night and week-end curfew will also remain in force till further orders.

In its order, the authority said that night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday and weekend curfew from 10 pm of Friday till 5 am of subsequent Monday, on movement of individuals in Delhi shall remain in force till further order.

In NCT of Delhi (outside Containment Zones), all pvt offices shall be allowed to function with upto 50% attendance with immediate effect. They're advised to stagger office timing,presence&quantum of staff. They're further advised to follow work from home, as far as possible: DDMA pic.twitter.com/JPpCrQvzrl — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

The DDMA said that the Covid situation in the city has again been reviewed and observed that as the number of cases and positivity rates are witnessing a decline, some restrictions may be revised in areas outside the containment zones.

Therefore, the authority has directed all private offices outside containment shall be allowed to function with upto 50% attendance with immediate effect. They are advised to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff. “They're further advised to follow work from home, as far as possible," the authority said.

In the last few days, the number of new infections has come down in the city. The national capital on Thursday recorded 12,306 new cases in a span of 24 hours with positivity rate of 21.48%.

