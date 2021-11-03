Delhi: Deadline to apply for e-auto permits extended. Details here

Delhi: Deadline to apply for e-auto permits extended. Details here1 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Last month, the Delhi govt had launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women
New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the last date of registration for e-autos to November 15, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.
“On special request from auto drivers, the last date for registration of e-autos has been extended till November 15. Please visit transport.delhi.gov.in and apply for e-auto registration. This Diwali, let us pledge to adopt non-polluting resources of transport," Gahlot said in a tweet in Hindi.
The government had on October 18 launched online registration for e-auto permits with 33 per cent reservation for women, the last date of which was November 1.
The transport department also organised an “E-Auto Mela (fest)" from October 25 to 31 to spread the word about the scheme. At the exhibition, people got to see and even test-drive all available models of e-autos in the Indian market. Interested persons were also advised about the best possible loan financing schemes, based on individual needs and capacity.
In the first phase, 4,261 e-auto permits, including 1,406 for women applicants, will be issued. There is a cap of 100,000 on the number of autos that can be registered in Delhi.
Gahlot said the Delhi government will provide a subsidy of ₹30,000 to each new e-auto. The average cost of an e-auto will be around ₹2.7 lakh and, after subsidy, it will cost about ₹1.8 lakh, Hindustan Times reported.
