The Delhi government has extended the validity of necessary vehicle-related documents, such as driving license, registration of certificate, and others expiring on September 30, till November 30, according to the ANI news agency.

So, no need to worry if your driving license and other motor vehicle documents are about to expire today, September 30. The Delhi government has extended the validity of all motor vehicle documents and permits till November 30 this year.

The extension of the deadline comes after the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had directed all the states to increase the validity of necessary documents related to vehicles.

According to Delhi's Transport Department notification, instances of heavy crowding at various driving license centres have been reported. Therefore they have extended the deadline.

The notice said information has been received from various field offices that a large number of applicants are turning up for various services as the validity of various documents is going to expire on September 30, 2021.

"Even though. the situation has become almost normal but adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid the recurrence of COVID pandemic like situation and for that reason, it is proposed that the validity of documents issued by the Transport Department expired between February 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, maybe further extended for two months ie up to November 30, 2021. However, the vehicles plying on road should have a PUCC to ensure pollution control," stated the notice.

However, the extension would not be valid for Pollution Under Control Certificates. Car owners will need to get their vehicles checked as not carrying a valid certificate would result in ₹10,000 fine, or suspension of the DL for three months or jail for up to three years.

