Delhi: Deadline to renew DL, other vehicle-related documents extended to Nov 30

"Even though. the situation has become almost normal but adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid the recurrence of COVID pandemic like situation and for that reason, it is proposed that the validity of documents issued by the Transport Department expired between February 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, maybe further extended for two months ie up to November 30, 2021. However, the vehicles plying on road should have a PUCC to ensure pollution control," stated the notice.

