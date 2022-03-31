The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday decided to not impose any fine for not wearing face masks at public places in the national capital.

The DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks at crowded places, according to a PTI report.

At present, there is a fine of ₹500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the DDMA chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. It comes after the city recorded a significant decline in the number of new cases of coronavirus over the last few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 123 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.50%, while there was one fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

With these fresh cases, the national capital's tally increased to 18,64,857. The death toll stands at 26,151, it stated.

As many as 24,706 Covid-19 tests were conducted here the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

