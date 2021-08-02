Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday informed that his government was reviewing the suggestions from public on reopening of schools in the national capital. He said some people demanded reopening of schools while some did not.

"A decision to be taken soon on the basis of all factors (vaccines for children) and feedback. Largely it seems that many people want it (schools' reopening)," Sisodia said.

Earlier, the government informed that it was seeking feedback from students, teachers and parents about the reopening of schools as the Covid situation was under control.

During an online briefing, Sisodia said that students, parents and teachers can mail their suggestions on how the process of reopening schools be started and a decision would be taken considering opinions of all stakeholders.

He said the Delhi government had closed schools and colleges keeping in mind the safety and security of the children. But now, he said, schools have opened or are opening in many nearby states and the situation of Covid in Delhi is under control.

"Therefore, before making any decision to open educational institutions, we to take their suggestions from parents, teachers, principals, and children as to when and how to open educational institutions. After the suggestions are received, the government will decide when and how to re-open the education system," the deputy chief minister said.

The Delhi government had also called parents-teacher meeting (PTMs) in government schools. He said over five lakh parents had visited schools and interacted with teachers about their children's education and well-being.

Sisodia said that during the meeting, curiosity was prominent among parents and teachers regarding the reopening of schools. However, they were also concerned about the safety of the children.

Delhi had reeled under a brutal second wave of coronavirus which claimed a large number of lives daily with shortage of beds and oxygen worsening the situation.

