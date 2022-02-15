Government offices in national capital Delhi will remain closed on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal declared.

In an official statement the lieutenant governor of Delhi, said that all government offices under the government of Delhi will remain closed on 16 February, to celebrate the birthday of Guru Ravidas.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal declares 16th February - on the occasion of Guru Ravidas's birthday - as a holiday in all Govt offices, under the Govt of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gUZ6FNYge2 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

The official statement said that the earlier declared restricted holiday on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday declared on 14 February, stands cancelled.

