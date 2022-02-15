Delhi declares 16 Feb as holiday for govt offices. Details here

Delhi declares 16 Feb as holiday for govt offices. Details here1 min read . 07:10 PM IST
- The official statement said that the earlier declared restricted holiday on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday declared on 14 February, stands cancelled.
Government offices in national capital Delhi will remain closed on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal declared.
In an official statement the lieutenant governor of Delhi, said that all government offices under the government of Delhi will remain closed on 16 February, to celebrate the birthday of Guru Ravidas.
