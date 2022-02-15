Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi declares 16 Feb as holiday for govt offices. Details here

Delhi declares 16 Feb as holiday for govt offices. Details here

People shop at a market amid the spread of coronavirus disease in New Delhi. 
1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Livemint

  • The official statement said that the earlier declared restricted holiday on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday declared on 14 February, stands cancelled.

Government offices in national capital Delhi will remain closed on account of  Guru Ravidas's birthday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal declared.

In an official statement the lieutenant governor of Delhi, said that all government offices under the government of Delhi will remain closed on 16 February, to celebrate the birthday of Guru Ravidas.

The official statement said that the earlier declared restricted holiday on account of Guru Ravidas's birthday declared on 14 February, stands cancelled. 

