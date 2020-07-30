New Delhi: Come November and the streets of Chandni Chowk will sport a new look. As part of a plan to redevelop the area and restore some of its historical glory, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government is working to make the 1.3-km stretch of 110006 completely car-free and pedestrian friendly zone.

In a podcast, Swapna Liddle, author and historian, talks about the welcome renovation of the iconic street.

“This is long overdue. It should have happened a long time ago. If you look at all of Shahjahanabad, the city in which this iconic road called Chandni Chowk today, is an area which is recognized in the master plan according to which all development in Delhi takes place. Over the years, it had deteriorated quite considerably. It is good that we are finally seeing something happening here and work has been done to quite an extent and more will happen. This needed to be done and it is welcome news. It has been recognized that work needs to happen on Shahjahanabad which has been neglected for so long," she said.

There has been a long-standing demand to renovate the area. The Shahjahanabad Redevelopmemt Corporation had been set up in 2008 by the Delhi government, led by the then chief minister Sheila Dikshit. However, work on the renovation finally began in December 2018. The project which was scheduled to be completed earlier this year was once again postponed due to the covid-19 restrictions.

Last week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took stock of the work in the area. The project is now scheduled to be completed by November. “The heart of Chandni Chowk is getting a complete makeover. It is a historical place and this renovation will bring back the historical glory by beautifying it. The entire stretch will be car-free from 9am to 9pm," Kejriwal said last week.

Besides its historical significance, Chandni Chowk, over the years, has held economic importance as well. With several traders and small businesses in the area, the renovation is likely to affect them as well.

Delhi Decoded is a weekly podcast. You can listen to all the episodes here.

