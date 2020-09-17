Delhi Decoded: Have cities stepped up to the need of the pandemic?

NEW DELHI : Covid-19 pandemic, which led to an extended lockdown and social distancing norms in place, has created the need for smarter services even more important. During this, some smart cities used access to integrated control and command centres to tackle the pandemic better.

Anindya Mallick, Partner, Deloitte India in this podcast said that smart cities stepped up and because of the investment made, there was a structure in place which made it easier for city management to make a quick turnaround.

The Smart Cities Mission is a flagship mission of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government. The aim is to create100 smart cities across the country. The deadline for this has been extended to 2021. The need for this is even more important now as a majority of researchers have predicted a huge growth in urban population in the country over the next decade.

“Because of the investments that have been made in smart city facilities and the investment in technology that have gone into it, covid-19 situation has made city authorities successfully leverage that investment. For example, through the citizen portal and helplines were used to create awareness and make phone calls on the help required," he said.

“The integrated command control centre has been converted into a covid-19 war room. Through this all the tracking and tracing of infected people was done, information of testing facilities and mapping of hospitals was done. These call lines helped because doctors were sitting to answer questions in these centres. The lockdown management was controlled and monitored through these centres including availability of goods and medicines," he added.

According to Mallick, a city becomes smart when the citizens are aware of the technology options but also making these developments inclusive for those who don’t have access to the mobile applications. This is all there in the smart city plan of each city.

Delhi Decoded is a weekly podcast. Click here to listen to all the episodes.

