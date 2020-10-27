Delhi Decoded: Is the national capital prepared to handle a disaster?

“The state of Delhi is also heavily dependent on its neighbouring states. These states have a bigger role to play along with the role of the state of Delhi. Some of the environmental difficulties include air pollution, heavy rainfall, extreme heat and cold wave. If you are working in heat wave conditions then there is a loss of productivity of up to 40%. They need to become mainstream discussion agendas. They need to be integrated into plans and policies," Abinash Mohanty, Programme Lead, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, said in this podcast.