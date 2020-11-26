Delhi Decoded: Out-of-turn promotion for cop who traced 76 missing children

“Each child had his/her own story. As and when I found the kids, I made an effort to re-unite them with their parents. I had a lot of old cases starting from 2013. Each case had its own difficulties. These kids included those who had run away from home after being cajoled or those who had come under the influence of alcohol and drugs," said Dhaka, who is stationed at Samaypur Badli under Delhi's 110042 pin code.