Delhi Decoded: Restaurants hope for revival as as liquor is back on the menu

NEW DELHI: The hospitality industry has been one of the worst affected sectors due to covid-19. With the extended lockdown and social distancing rules, this sector has been struggling to restart. In Delhi, it is key as it is responsible for approximately 64% of jobs.

The government allowed bars and restaurants to start serving liquor from 9 September, offering them a glimmer of hope to revive their revenues. In Delhi’s 110048, chef at Fig & Maple and owner at Radish Hospitality, Radhika Khandelwal, says that the move will benefit restaurants.

“The sale of liquor will absolutely help. Even if the same amount of people (are) coming in the revenue that comes in when alcohol is allowed is higher. So that will provide some relief," she said in this podcast.

According to the standard operating procedure, it will be mandatory for people entering restaurants to wear masks, they will operate at 50% seating capacity and no standing customers will be served. Bars in Delhi have been shut since March. Under the guidelines of 'Unlock 4.0', bars were allowed to resume operations with states being given the authority to issue guidelines. The move will bring relief to the service sector in the national capital which accounts for a large number of jobs. While restaurants had been given permission to allow guests for dine-in, they were not allowed to serve alcohol.

“The way the hospitality industry has innovated, pivoted and stood up for each other.. It has been really heartening to be a part of it. Hospitality does not think of savings beyond three months. Now, it has been a long time so businesses have had to shut down. I had to shut down one of my businesses as well," Khandelwal said.

Since starting out in the lockdown, Fig & Maple has started delivery, a condiment sauce line, cocktail kits and brunch boxes to keep the revenues coming in.

“The one thing we need is revised utility bills, license extension. We paid our excise fees in February and there is no talk of an extension. Our stock died. Utility bills were off the chart, much more than when the restaurant was functioning. These are basic things which we need deferred," Khandelwal said.

Delhi Decoded is a weekly podcast. You can listen to all the episodes here.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via