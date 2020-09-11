Delhi Decoded: Restaurants hope for revival as as liquor is back on the menu

According to the standard operating procedure, it will be mandatory for people entering restaurants to wear masks, they will operate at 50% seating capacity and no standing customers will be served. Bars in Delhi have been shut since March. Under the guidelines of 'Unlock 4.0', bars were allowed to resume operations with states being given the authority to issue guidelines. The move will bring relief to the service sector in the national capital which accounts for a large number of jobs. While restaurants had been given permission to allow guests for dine-in, they were not allowed to serve alcohol.