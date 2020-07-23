Delhi Decoded: Why the national capital gets flooded each year

The last drainage plan prepared for Delhi is all the way back from 1976. Over the years, state governments have picked up the issue but largely the issue remains forgotten until the city-state floods again. Former chief minister Sheila Dikshit during her tenure had asked for a drainage plan to be made. More recently, the Aam Aadmi Party led Delhi government had also commissioned a study on the city’s drainage system. The problem at hand was so bad that the report recommended a complete overhaul of the city’s road and drainage infrastructure. The report also recommended that storm water drains be treated like public assets to prevent encroachment.