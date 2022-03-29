This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In its first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 prioritized lanes of a total of 46 selected for the initiative
The strict lane rules for private buses and goods carriers in Delhi will be implemented from 1 April, announced state transport minister Kailash Gahlot in the assembly on Tuesday.
The transport department along with traffic police will earmark dedicated lanes, which will be used exclusively by buses and goods carriers from 8 am to 10 pm and along with other vehicles from 10 pm to 8 am.
"If a bus driver does not drive in the bus lane, he will be penalised with ₹10,000 for a first-time offence," said Gahlot.
"For the second time offence, a case for dangerous driving will be registered against the bus driver," he added.
The transport minister also announced punishments for the third and fourth attempts of rash driving by the bus driver.
He said: "The driving license of the offender will be cancelled if the law is broken for the third time, while the fourth violation could result in the revoking of the permit of the private bus."
"We will issue a WhatsApp number where anyone can send us a video if they see any bus driver violating rules. We will take action according to the evidence provided," said Gahlot.
In its first phase, the enforcement drive will be conducted on 15 prioritized corridors of a total of 46 selected for the initiative.
These include the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road stretch from Anuvrat Marg T-point to Pul Prahladpur T-point, Ashram Chowk to Badarpur Border, Janakpuri to Madhuban Chowk, Moti Nagar to Dwarka Mor, Britannia Chowk to Dhaula Quan, Kashmere Gate ISBT to Apsra Border, Signature Bridge-Bhopura Border, Jahangirpuri Metro Station-Kashmere Gate ISBT and ITO-Ambedkar Nagar among others.
The transport department has issued an advisory to Delhi Transport Corporation and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd to sensitize its drivers regarding the same.
The Public Works Department has been directed to mark and properly identify the corridors by placing warning signage and boards at suitable places.
In case any light motor vehicle (LMV), such as a car is found parked or unattended in the marked bus lanes and its owner or driver refuses to clear it, the vehicle will be towed away and the driver will have to bear the towing charges in addition to the penalty.
