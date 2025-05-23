Good news! Delhi-Dehradun expressway nears completion, travel time to drop from 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours—check details

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra, on May 17, inspected the progress of the entire 210-km stretch of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, who accompanied the minister, informed him that the remaining portions of the mega project would be finished within 2-3 months. Once operational, the expressway is expected to cut journey time from 6.5 hours to 2.5 hours.

It is also called National Highway 709B.

Key features of Delhi-Dehradun expressway It is being developed at a cost of nearly ₹12,000 crore and will begin at Akshardham in Delhi and connect Baghpat, Shamli, and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh before reaching Dehradun. The project consists of a 3.4-kilometre section in Dehradun, stretching from Datkali to Asharodi, which is already running.

Other key features comprise 113 underpasses, 5 railway overbridges, 76 km of service roads, 16 entry/exit points, 29 km of elevated roads and 62 bus shelters. It has a 340-metre, three-lane tunnel at Datkali in Dehradun.

Why has there been a delay in Delhi-Dehradun expressway opening? According to reports, the prolonged legal battle over a parcel of land at Mandola in Ghaziabad has led to delays, as a two-story house obstructs a crucial section. Authorities are currently awaiting final rulings from the Supreme Court and the High Court. Additionally, a minor disruption occurred in March 2025 when a pillar of the expressway in Saharanpur collapsed, though the situation was quickly brought under control.

NHAI Delhi Region officer speaks out Regional Officer of the NHAI Delhi Region, Mohammed Saifi, confirmed that construction of the elevated road up to the Uttar Pradesh border has been completed. Testing has also been finalised, with the final report anticipated within the next 15 days. The expressway is expected to open by late June or early July, reports added.

Delhi to Mussoorie in 4 hours? Travelling from Delhi to Mussoorie is likely to be much faster and more convenient due to the construction of a new 26-kilometre elevated road that will directly connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to the hill station.

The proposed elevated corridor will span the Rispana and Bindal rivers in Dehradun, guaranteeing smooth and uninterrupted vehicle movement. Land acquisition will take place across 26 localities in Dehradun, necessitating the demolition of more than 2,600 houses along the riverbanks. The total estimated cost of the project is ₹6,100 crore, which includes both construction expenses and compensation for the displaced residents.

Also Read | Biker hit with bat on Dwarka Expressway used AI tool to track attackers—details