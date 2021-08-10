2 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2021, 03:07 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Sneha
In May and June, the Delta variant was found in 81.7% and 88.6% of the samples, respectively
In April, it was found in 53.9 per cent of the samples
The Delta variant of coronavirus was detected in 80% of samples that were sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of the infection in Delhi, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday.
"The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80% of the samples sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of Covid-19 in Delhi. More than 80% of fresh cases are also of Delta variant," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.