The Delta variant of coronavirus was detected in 80% of samples that were sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of the infection in Delhi, said state health minister Satyendra Jain on Tuesday.

"The Delta variant of coronavirus has been detected in at least 80% of the samples sent for genome sequencing during the second wave of Covid-19 in Delhi. More than 80% of fresh cases are also of Delta variant," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As per the Delhi health department data the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) has been detected in 83.3% of the samples sent for genome sequencing in Delhi in July.

In May and June, the variant was found in 81.7% and 88.6% of the samples, respectively. In April, it was found in 53.9% of the samples.

The data also showed that the Delta variant has been found in 1,689 of the 5,752 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) so far.

The Alpha variant ( B.1.1.7) has been detected in 947 samples.

Both Alpha and Delta variants have been classified as "variants of concern" by the World Health Organisation.

The Delta variant was identified in India in December 2020 and has subsequently been detected in over 95 countries.

It was majorly behind the deadly second Covid wave that infected lakhs and killed thousands in the country.

The Alpha variant was first detected in the UK last year.

Covid situation in Delhi

The national capital reported 39 Covid-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08%, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,36,800. Of this, over 14.11 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

