Delhi demolition drive: Stones hurled, 5 detained; cops to analyse CCTV footage, videos circulating online | Key points

At least five police officials were injured after miscreants hurled stones at police personnel and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers who were carrying out an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground in the early hours of Wednesday.

The demolition drive near the Syed Faiz mosque and a graveyard at Turkman Gate was conducted following orders from the Delhi High Court.

Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons, and 5 accused have been detained, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), Madhur Verma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He further said that images of others involved were also available with the police, adding that they would be detained soon.